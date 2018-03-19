Nigeria: 2019 - APC Crisis Threat to Party's Chances - Shehu Sani

The chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts and Vice Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Shehu Sani has blamed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the crisis rocking the party across the country, saying it may hinder its chances of winning elections in the 2019 general elections.

The Senator said this while speaking with newsmen at the Oyo state NUJ Press centre after delivering a paper themed: "Nigeria's Political Future - Bright or Bleak?" at the fifth Development Summit of the Olalekan Olomide Platform for Development" in Ibadan at the weekend.

He pointed out that the multifaceted crisis in the APC was threatening its chances in the coming 2019 general elections.

He warned that should there be no resolution to the crises rocking the party across the country, there will be no way it will not "affect the fortune and success of the party in 2019″, saying, " we can only win if we are united in peace.

"If there is no resolution of the crises in Kaduna, Kogi, Rivers and other state chapters of the APC, it will certainly affect the fortunes of our party in 2019.

We can only win when we are united in peace,"he said.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, attributed the series of crisis rocking APC at all levels in the country to the failure of the party's leadership to resolve the crises in many state chapters, adding that the political crises in Kaduna state and other state chapters of the patty were as a result of the failure of the national leadership of the party to address some complaints promptly.

Sani disclosed that the crisis in Kaduna APC would not have degenerated to the level of a party Secretariat being demolished if the national leadership of the party had acted on time.

Speaking further, he emphasized that it will be difficult for the APC to win the 2019 general elections without fulfilling the 2015 campaign promises, and properly addressing the security challenges in the country.

He, however advised loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow their love for the President to prevent them from always telling him the truth especially on the security situations in some parts of the country.

He said the party might not have the moral right to seek for votes from Nigerians in 2019 if herdsmen killings in different parts of the country continue.

He explained that if the party cannot guarantee peace and stability of Nigeria, it has already given up the moral right to seek for Nigerians' votes again.

Sani,however,noted that the party had achieved in the area of its anti-corruption war and fight against insurgency, saying there are areas where the government needs to do more.

"We must honestly admit that there are success achieved by this administration but mindless killings, violence, and blood shedding in most states of the federation is mind boggling.