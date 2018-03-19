Nigeria: Super Eagles Can Win 2018 World Cup, Pinnick Insists

Photo: Daily Monitor

FIFA world cup trophy.

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has maintained that Super Eagles can win the summer FIFA senior World Cup in Russia.

The three time African champions, who are going for their sixth World Cup appearance, are drawn in Group D alongside perennial rival Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland, and the Eagles are expected to kick-start their campaign against Croatia, on June 16.

But speaking at the Cadbury Nigeria Plc and NFF three-year renewal deal that confers the company's brand, TomTom, as the official candy of the Super Eagles, Pinnick insisted that there was nothing wrong in having positive vision that Eagles will win summer World Cup top prize and pursuing it with hard work, prayers and support.

"There is nothing wrong in having a positive vision and pursuing it. Dreams do come true if you work hard enough and God is with you. In 1994, we came very close to beating Italy, but the same Italians went ahead to play in the Final. At the same tournament, we defeated Bulgaria but they got as far as the semifinals.

"We have put together a plan that will make the Super Eagles arrive in Russia adequately prepared for the challenge," he said.

The Delta State born sports administrator expressed the football body's delight and excitement at regaining 'candy Tom-Tom', a super brand back into the fold, while pledging that the federation would abide by every letter of the contract agreement.

"The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased to be publicly presenting this worthwhile agreement with Cadbury Nigeria Plc. We appreciate what Cadbury Nigeria Plc has done for Nigerian Football over the years and we rejoice that they are back with us.

"Candies are for champions. The Super Eagles remain a champion team and Cadbury Nigeria Plc is also a champion establishment. I strongly believe the company will enjoy the new experience even better than its previous romance with Nigerian Football."

Meanwhile, the camp of the Super Eagles will open in the Polish city of Wroclaw, today ahead of Friday's international friendly against Poland.

The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound teams will trade tackles at the 43,000 -capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, March23, 2018.

Nigeria's 28 -man playing squad has been empaneled to also serve the purpose of the friendly against equally Russia 2018 -bound Serbia, at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) four days later.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor told to thenff.com on Sunday that the Eagles would be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.