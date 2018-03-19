Another championships, another gold medal... all in a day's work for Commonwealth Games athlete Orazio Cremona.

This week's gold medal at the SA champs in Pretoria was an impressive seventh for the 28-year-old shot putter as he put the shot 20.71 metres.

He'll be competing at his second Games at next month's Gold Coast, Australia event.

At the last edition four years ago he was fourth in Glasgow, Scotland, missing out on a medal with his 20.13-metre heave.

All things considered, he'll once again be in medal contention, as he's currently slotting in at fourth spot on the Commonwealth shot put rankings list.

'It was awesome to win again,' Cremona told Team SA. 'It's all dedicated to God, my wife and my family. They stood by me through some tough times and they sacrificed just as much as me.'

Tough times refers to a period where Cremona was unsure whether he'd made the cut for the final team to travel to Gold Coast.'

Competition-wise he was happy though. 'It was a good comp in terms of consistency but I could see I lacked composure and competition practice. But that's fine because at least I know I can go further.'

His winning throw came with his second throw and he relished the chance to compete after only having been in competition action three times this year.

"The Commonwealth athletes from the northern hemisphere have had the advantage of competing indoors. I'm hoping there might be a shot put event at next week's Liquid Telecom Athletics Grand Prix Series Meeting in Paarl.

'Otherwise, I might go and compete in Sasolburg in two weeks time.'

Looking ahead to what distance he'll be going for in Gold Coast he concluded: 'Definitely over 21 metres.'

Shot put gold at the 2014 Games went to Jamaica's O'Dayne Richards with a 21.61m Games record.