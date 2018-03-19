Nigeria: Anto's Journey Comes To An End

Even though every one of the 20 Housemates knew that the grand price could only be won by one person, they opened themselves up for the trials and tribulations the game promised; hoping that they could make the most of the experience and possibly come out of the House as notable brands. After 8 long weeks of drama coated isolation, Anto managed to do just that; become a brand.

Stronger Than Your Average

While most of the Housemates seemed to be wavering between strategies and found it hard to create firm foundations, Anto oozed a calm type of confidence; one that didn’t impose nor needed affirmation. When Biggie introduced the pairing dynamics, she was arguably the most receptive of Housemates and took each day as it came. At the beginning, she seemed not to have much to say in the diary room; answering only what she’d been asked and only speaking when spoken to, we could have sworn she’d adopted the ‘forgotten mate’ strategy; but as the weeks slowly turned into months, Anto slowly cracked her shell open and stepped out, bearing it all and censoring nothing.

Romantic Tic Tac Toe

As half the constituent of Loto, Anto’s footprint in the game couldn’t be ignored. Lolu quickly took to liking her and at some point, she gladly gave him the green light while flashing a red one at K.Brule and his advances. During her conversation with Ebuka, she revealed that she had eyed Tobi but had to bring her guard back up when she realised that Cee-C had snatched him off the shelf. Moreover, during her pairing with Miracle, the two displayed a friendship far beyond the norm and had a couple of people questioning it; it even got Nina a little uneasy.

No, It's Not Over

As mentioned before, If Anto was a tree, she’d defy nature by bearing different fruit on the same branch. The kind that can uproot and reposition at will. She was armed with a stern personality, had her ability to keep her emotions in check as a breastplate and her double edged dedication as a weapon, call it a recipe to longevity. Her BBNaija journey might have come to an end, but her life’s journey has only just begun. Kudos to Anto for 8 long weeks of persistence.