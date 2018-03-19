19 March 2018

Africa Magic (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Anto's Journey Comes To An End

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
Anto.

Even though every one of the 20 Housemates knew that the grand price could only be won by one person, they opened themselves up for the trials and tribulations the game promised; hoping that they could make the most of the experience and possibly come out of the House as notable brands. After 8 long weeks of drama coated isolation, Anto managed to do just that; become a brand.

Stronger Than Your Average

While most of the Housemates seemed to be wavering between strategies and found it hard to create firm foundations, Anto oozed a calm type of confidence; one that didn’t impose nor needed affirmation. When Biggie introduced the pairing dynamics, she was arguably the most receptive of Housemates and took each day as it came. At the beginning, she seemed not to have much to say in the diary room; answering only what she’d been asked and only speaking when spoken to, we could have sworn she’d adopted the ‘forgotten mate’ strategy; but as the weeks slowly turned into months, Anto slowly cracked her shell open and stepped out, bearing it all and censoring nothing.

Romantic Tic Tac Toe

As half the constituent of Loto, Anto’s footprint in the game couldn’t be ignored. Lolu quickly took to liking her and at some point, she gladly gave him the green light while flashing a red one at K.Brule and his advances. During her conversation with Ebuka, she revealed that she had eyed Tobi but had to bring her guard back up when she realised that Cee-C had snatched him off the shelf. Moreover, during her pairing with Miracle, the two displayed a friendship far beyond the norm and had a couple of people questioning it; it even got Nina a little uneasy.

No, It's Not Over

As mentioned before, If Anto was a tree, she’d defy nature by bearing different fruit on the same branch. The kind that can uproot and reposition at will. She was armed with a stern personality, had her ability to keep her emotions in check as a breastplate and her double edged dedication as a weapon, call it a recipe to longevity. Her BBNaija journey might have come to an end, but her life’s journey has only just begun. Kudos to Anto for 8 long weeks of persistence.

More on This

BBNaija - Alex Slams Cee-C and Tobi for Always Fighting

BBNaija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra, popularly known as Alex, has blasted fellow housemates, Tobi and Cee-C, over their… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Africa Magic. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.