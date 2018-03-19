18 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Girls Killed, 97 Families Homeless After Heavy Rains

By Pius Maundu

Two children were killed and 97 families left homeless after heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Makueni County on Saturday night.

The bodies of two four-year-old girls were collected on two waterways on Sunday.

Ndanu Mwenga and Rhoda Mutambu were swept away from their homes in Musingini and Makutano villages, following heavy rains that caused the area to flood.

"A neighbour alerted me before the rains subsided that he had seen two of my daughters sheltering from the rain without their younger sister and this prompted me to rush home in the rains," said Ms Josephine Kamanthe, the mother of Rhoda.

Ms Kamanthe, who works as a househelp in a neighbouring home, found that her youngest daughter had been swept away by a rivulet that had formed in a nearby path.

Ms Kamanthe and her neighbours searched the compound and neighbouring farms for hours but they did not find the girl.

On Sunday morning, a passer-by found the girls' bodies deposited by storm water on the roadside, several kilometres from their homes.

Police collected the two bodies and took them to Makindu Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

Makindu Assistant County Commissioner Ooko Ayumba cautioned residents against leaving children home alone during the rainy season.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in several parts of the country. It has resulted in deaths, injuries and loss of property.

