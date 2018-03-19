18 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali to Host 8th FIFA Council Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

World football governing body, FIFA, has approved Rwandan capital - Kigali - as the host city for the eighth FIFA Council Meeting to be held on October 25-26.

Kigali was confirmed on Friday during FIFA's sixth meeting at the Agora Convention Centre in Bogotá, Colombia, where it also discussed a number of initiatives related to the future of international football competitions.

The two-day meeting attracts over 100 delegates from different confederations across the globe, focusing on issues pertaining to the development of football.

Before the Kigali meeting, Moscow will host the FIFA Council Meeting on June 10 just before the 68th FIFA Congress and the kick-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's supervisory and strategic body approved the adoption of the most recent changes to the Laws of the Game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as the detailed voting procedure that the 68th FIFA Congress will follow when deciding on the designation of the host(s) of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Council, formerly called FIFA Executive Committee, is an institution of FIFA and the main decision-making body of the organization in the intervals of FIFA Congress. Its members are elected by the FIFA Congress.

Rwanda

AU Summit - Heads of State Begin to Arrive

African Heads of State and Government as well other African leaders are expected to start arriving in the country today… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.