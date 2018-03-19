Rwanda: Kigali to Host 8th FIFA Council Meeting

World football governing body, FIFA, has approved Rwandan capital - Kigali - as the host city for the eighth FIFA Council Meeting to be held on October 25-26.

Kigali was confirmed on Friday during FIFA's sixth meeting at the Agora Convention Centre in Bogotá, Colombia, where it also discussed a number of initiatives related to the future of international football competitions.

The two-day meeting attracts over 100 delegates from different confederations across the globe, focusing on issues pertaining to the development of football.

Before the Kigali meeting, Moscow will host the FIFA Council Meeting on June 10 just before the 68th FIFA Congress and the kick-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's supervisory and strategic body approved the adoption of the most recent changes to the Laws of the Game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as the detailed voting procedure that the 68th FIFA Congress will follow when deciding on the designation of the host(s) of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Council, formerly called FIFA Executive Committee, is an institution of FIFA and the main decision-making body of the organization in the intervals of FIFA Congress. Its members are elected by the FIFA Congress.