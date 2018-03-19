Tanzania: I'll Surprise My Rivals in April Rally - Pandya

Dar es Salaam — Famous driver Dharam Pandya has vowed to shock his rivals in the second edition of the National Rally Championships (NRC) on April 7-8 in Sanya Juu, Kilimanjaro Region.

He emerged No. 1 in the first edition in Tanga. He was first crowned the NRC king in 2012 and also in 2015.

He is now leading the race with 25 points, which he collected in Tanga.

Pandya is being sponsored by Puma Energy Tanzania and Toyota Tanzania.

According to him, his car, Subaru Impreza GVB NR4, is undergoing maintenance and he is planning to start preparations next week.

"I know the Kilimanjaro rally will be extremely tough because a number of prominent drivers will take part in it. I have to be very keen as I will open the race as per Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) schedule," he said.

"I'm prepared to make my sponsors proud. I have an experienced navigator, Ugandan Moses Matovu, who has replaced Awadh Bafadhil due to other commitments. I call on my fans to support me in chasing the third title."

He said after his victory in 2012, things went awry and that was why he failed to feature in the 2013 edition before finishing second in 2014 and 2016. Last year, Pandya was the fourth.

"I am now perfect and this is due to maintenance I have done in my car. Earlier I faced challenges as I was driving a new car and I had to get used to it. I also faced mechanical problems which have been sorted out. I know it will be a fierce event, but I will extend my winning streak," he boasted.

According to the NRC standing issued by AAT, Pandya is followed by Rajpal Dhani, with 18 points, while Shane Fazal is the third with 15 points. Alisasger Fazal is the fourth with 12 points and Hassan Ramzan is the fifth, with 10 points.

Tufail Tufail is the sixth, with eight points while Altaf Munge in the seventh, with six points. Also on the list is Anthony John who is No. 8, with four points.

Ajminder Dhani, Gurpal Sandhu and Randeep Singh have not collected any point.