Nigeria: Poland V Nigeria - Super Eagles' Camp Opens in Wroclaw Today

Super Eagles players invited for the international friendly between Nigeria and Poland scheduled for Friday March 23, 2018 are expected to troop into the Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Wroclaw this afternoon.

Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses, who was in action for 120 minutes in English FA Cup quarter final clash against Leicester City last night, and his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, are expected to lead the list of 28 players to camp today.

Friday's international friendly against the Bialo-Czerwoni (White and Red), as the Polish senior team is known is scheduled to take place at the 43,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw.

The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-bound teams are hoping to use the warm up game size up the opposition to expect at the Mundial.

Four days later, Nigeria's 28-man playing squad is to take on Serbia in another friendly against equally Russia 2018-bound team at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees).

Super Eagles Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed yesterday that the everything is on ground to make the team's scheduled friendlies go ahead without hitches.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has

reiterated his belief that the Super Eagles can win the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

Speaking at the unveiling of TOMTOM as the Official Candy of the Super Eagles in Lagos at the weekend, the NFF president said: "There is nothing wrong in having a positive vision and pursuing it. Dreams do come true if you work hard enough and God is with you.

"In 1994, we came very close to beating Italy, but the same Italians went ahead to play in the Final. At the same tournament, we defeated Bulgaria but they got as far as the semi finals.

"We have put together a plan that will make the Super Eagles arrive in Russia adequately prepared for the challenge."

For the next three years, TomTom will play the role of 'Official Candy of the Super Eagles,' following the contract agreement publicly presented by chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation and Cadbury Nigeria PLC last Friday.

The leading food beverage and confectioneries manufacturers have been on this route before, but Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing which is the Sponsorship Agency, said that "this is much bigger than what they were doing previously."

Pinnick expressed the football body's delight and excitement at regaining "a super brand" back into the fold, while pledging that the Federation would abide by every letter of the contract agreement.

"The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased to be publicly presenting this worthwhile agreement with Cadbury Nigeria Plc. We appreciate what Cadbury Nigeria Plc has done for Nigerian football over the years and we rejoice that they are back with us.

"Candies are for champions. The Super Eagles remain a champion team and Cadbury Nigeria Plc is also a champion establishment. I strongly believe the company will enjoy the new experience even better than its previous romance with Nigerian Football."

Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Amir Shami confirmed that the agreement would be for three years and that far more than the rights' fee, the company would be spending a lot of money in activation.

List of Invited Players for the International Friendlies

GOALKEEPERS: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

DEFENDERS: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

MIDFIELDERS: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy)

FORWARDS: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly, Egypt); Gabriel Okechukwu (Akwa United)