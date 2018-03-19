19 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Is a Super Being - Nankabirwa

Photo: Daily Monitor
Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa.
By Robert Muhereza

Kampala — The government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, has said they are plotting to ask President Museveni to seek a fresh mandate because he is a "super human being".

"President Museveni is a gift from God and because of his superhuman wisdom, we should keep him in power to continue serving Ugandans," she said during the belated International Women's Day celebrations in Rukiga District last Friday.

Meeting the president

A group of women leaders, according to Ms Nankabirwa, are set to meet with and "convince" the President to seek re-election. She did not name the women leaders, explain how they were selected or on whose behalf they would be acting to persuade Mr Museveni to seek a sixth elective since he has not indicated whether he wants to keep in office.

His current tenure lapses in 2021 or 2023, depending on the outcome of a proposed referendum on a Constitution amendment to vary a presidential term from five to seven years.

Strong, able and visionary

"As women leaders," Ms Nankabirwa said, "we are planning to approach President Museveni and ask him to avail himself and contest for another term of office, now that the age limit clause that was stopping him has been amended and also the fact that he is still strong, able and visionary to lead this country... "

The process to scrap the presidential age limit late last year touched off public furor, resulting in a raid and physical extraction from Parliament chamber of lawmakers opposed to the Constitution amendment. The President would later commend the 317 MPs who voted to lift the age limit because, saying they prevented a more "complicated" path.

