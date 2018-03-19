Nigeria/Ghana: Super Eagles' Opponent, Iceland, Confirms Ghana Friendly

Nigeria's 2018 World Cup Group D opponent Iceland has confirmed a friendly against Ghana's Black Stars a few days before the start of the tournament in Russia.

Iceland's FA announced yesterday that the team will face the West African nation in its final warm up match on June 7 - just nine days before the tournament opener against Argentina in Moscow.

The Iceland v Ghana encounter is set to be played in the city of Laugardalsvellir and will wrap up the European team's preparations.

"Our Men's Team A will play against Ghana at Laugardalsvellir on June 7th," a statement on the official website of the Icelandic Federation read.

"The game will be the last game of the team in preparation for World Cup 2018 in Russia."

Iceland will not doubt view the Ghana game as a 'dress rehearsal' for their second group stage match against Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd.