President Yoweri Museveni and former Minister for Security Henry Tumukunde.

Kampala — By the time he fired former the former Minister for Security; Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, President Yoweri Museveni had been resisting pressure from within his inner circle to act.

Tumukunde's sacking was not an easy decision because he is married to Stella Tumukunde; a cousin to Mrs Janet Museveni, and, therefore, part of the first family.

Indeed, the very day he was fired on March 04, Tumukunde had appeared at the funeral service of late Maj. Ian Kangaho, a nephew to the first lady, at All Saints' Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala.

President Museveni also attended the service together with other members of his family like his son, Maj.Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. At some point, Tumukunde could be seen chatting with Kainerugaba, who is now Presidential adviser on special operations.

Insiders say because of these ties, Museveni had been expressing concerns about Tumukunde but had not taken action.

Some speculated that Tumukunde had remained in cabinet because he had a lobbyist in the First Lady and Museveni's influential brother, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh. For others, Tumukunde was still serving Museveni's mission - of clipping the wings of former police chief, Gen. Kale Kayihura.

The fight with Kayihura had driven the Security Minister to expose himself. Tumukunde had been nursing a personal grudge against Kayihura. The latter, insiders say, volunteered to arrest Tumukunde when he fell out with President Museveni in May 2005. Months later Kayihura was rewarded with the post of IGP. Tumukunde never forgot and when he bounced back to cabinet, his priority appeared fighting Kayihura.

Although Museveni wanted Kayihura's wings clipped, however, he severally cautioned Tumukunde against openly criticising the former police chief and other colleagues in cabinet meetings but it did not stop Tumukunde. While police was largely to blame for the security crisis, it did not help Tumukunde much that Ugandans were seeing the worst wave of murders and crime under his tenure as Security Minister.

But others say Museveni did not sack Tumukunde earlier because he the president was following an old rule in his book on how and when to fire officials.

When the mouth stinks

On March 05, a source privy to the inner workings at State House told this reporter on condition of anonymity that, as is his habit before firing anyone, Museveni had been using an analogy to explain why he could not act just yet against Tumukunde even if they had fallen out a long time ago.

According to the source, the president's analogy is based on a disease that makes a person's mouth to stink. In the president's local language -- Runyankore -- the disease is called 'omuhembe'. The president reportedly told those close to him that when a person close to you is suffering from this problem -- omuhembe -, you do not chase them right away. Instead, you first let the mouth stink for everybody else such that by the time you act, everybody is wondering what took you so long.

The president has used this approach to fire many high-ranking officials. In the recent past, he has applied it on former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, who he did not fire until there was a near revolt against himover his management of the ruling party secretariat. Mbabazi created so many enemies within the senior party ranks to the extent that many party stalwarts were openly calling for his sacking.

Once Museveni got fed up of Kayihura, he did the same--started talking about how the police had been infiltrated. Indeed, while previously complaints about Gen. Kayihura came only from sections of the public, sections of police and sections of his inner circle, by the time he fired Kayihura, the police chief's image had been badly tarnished by failures or the crisis in police.

Museveni applied the same approach on Gen. Tumukunde. He let him stink for everybody to the extent that, days before he fired him, Tumukunde was being avoided by almost everyone; even if he is a close member of the first family.

This became clear to critical observers who attended the wedding of the daughter of prominent businessman, Kananura in Mbarara District on Feb. 03 - a month before Tumukunde was fired together with Kayihura.

Kananura is a ruling party stalwart and a close contact of President Museveni. In September last year, Museveni attended his son, Moses Kananura's wedding reception at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel and donated ten cows. This time his daughter, Diana was marrying Castro Taremwa, the son of top businessman Banarbas Taremwa, who is a brother to Jovia Saleh and, therefore, a brother-in-law to Saleh.

This explains why even the function at Taremwa's home in Mbarara district appeared a gathering of who is who amongst Uganda's ruling family.

Eyebrows went up when it emerged that Tumukunde was not seated next to Gen. Saleh. The two are known to be close. Usually, when the two are at functions, they sit near each other and chat as the function goes on. Saleh helped rehabilitate Tumukunde when the latter fell-out with Museveni and was arrested and put on katebe (made dormant) for about eight years. Saleh was instrumental in his return to cabinet in June 2016.

A week before the wedding, on Jan. 27, at the introduction of Castro Taremwa and Diana, Tumukunde sat next to JoviaSaleh, the wife of Gen. Saleh.

On that occasion, insiders have told The Independent, Tumukunde was overheard complaining to Jovia Saleh about his frustrations with working as Security Minister.

"Why did Museveni appoint me if he didn't want me to work?" a frustrated Tumukunde was reportedly heard saying.

This being a public event, many people overheard the conversation and rallied information to both Museveni and Saleh. Both were not happy with Tumukunde, some insiders claim.

Museveni had allowed Tumukunde back to his cabinet primarily because Gen. Saleh, had recruited him into the 2015 project to neutralise Mbabazi, have Museveni re-elected and deal with another threat--Gen. Kayihura's alleged emerging presidential ambitions.

Tumukunde delivered on all and he was rewarded with the cabinet posting. Still, there was no love lost between Museveni and Tumukunde following an earlier fall-out. And Tumukunde soon started becoming a problem - again. His detractors said he was using choppers to fly around -- privileges that are only seen as a preserve of President Museveni and a select few.

Tumukunde was also reportedly aggressively "looking for money", other informers claimed. Officially, Tumukunde himself said he needed money to revamp the country's capabilities to deal with insecurity. But when accusations surfaced that Tumukunde still nursed ambitions of ousting Museveni, his expiry date became imminent. His detractors said he was using state resources to eliminate potential competition all the while mobilising for himself. They claimed he needed money to build a war chest against Museveni.

Clash with Museveni

And Museveni reportedly made his suspicions clear to Tumukunde in several cabinet meetings.

At one point, when Tumukunde said his docket of security was heavily underfunded, needed more allocations, Museveni dismissed him.

"How come it is only you who is demanding more money, why do you want this money?" President Museveni reportedly asked.

In another cabinet meeting in May last year, an angry President Museveni accused Tumukunde of demonising his government with his fight against Kayihura. Tumukunde insisted he was only pointing out mistakes, which everyone could see and the public was complaining about. The moment was tense, as the two appeared to have an exchange.

"Shut up and get out," the enraged president banged the table before standing up himself and leaving the cabinet meeting room. Tumukunde was enraged too and minutes after the meeting ended, he was overheard telling one of the president's aides that he was going to resign.

"Let him go ahead and we see," President Museveni reportedly said when he was told about Tumukunde's threats.

Many had not seen the president this angry with Tumukunde since 2005 when the two men fell out over remarks the security minister made on a radio station, which got him charged with spreading harmful propaganda, court-martialed and kept under house arrest for years.

After the stormy meeting, while meeting a group of friends, Tumukunde reportedly said he would join the opposition and be a worse problem for the President than former Museveni confidants turned foes; retired Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye and retired Maj.Gen. Mugisha Muntu. He was adding oil to fire.

If President Museveni did not care about other things, he would not easily forgive what he saw as schmoozing with the opposition.

For many, that cabinet meeting and events that followed signaled the beginning of the end for Tumukunde.

"President Museveni did not fire Tumukunde yesterday," a source privy to the inner workings at State House told this reporter on March 05, on condition of anonymity, "he fired him in May last year."

The May meeting happened after Museveni returned from the conference on Somalia that was held in London on May 11.

The morning before he left for the London meeting, Museveni received findings from an investigation he had asked his handlers to conduct on Tumukunde.

He had called for the investigation following allegations that Tumukunde was closely working with agents in the intelligence bodies he supervises to implicate senior government officials amongst which was Kayihura.

The previous night, the President had called some members of the parliamentary Appointments Committee over the renewal of now sacked former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura's contract. The morning of May.9, the same day the committee was set to vet Kayihura, the president called the committee's chair, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

The president had received information that an anti-Kayihura lobby group, led by Tumukunde, had been using his name saying that although he had nominated Kayihura, he did not want him approved by parliament. He told Kadaga to ignore the claims as false.

As security minister, Tumukunde supervised both the External Security Organisation (ESO) Internal Security Organisation (ISO). ISO was the main source of the intelligence the president was interested in. And its boss, Col. Kaka Bagyenda had grown very close to Tumukunde.

Sources intimated about how Tumukunde, who had fallen out with Kaka's predecessor, Ronnie Balya, was now frequenting ISO headquarters under Kaka. This was not all; some of the agents working for ISO were Tumukunde's new recruits. The president's aides believed that Tumukunde was in cohorts with ISO and was the one churning out intelligence against a host of government officials.

Some of the officials that were implicated in intelligence reports included; Former Information Minister, Jim Muhwezi, Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, Bank of Uganda deputy governor Loius Kasekende and former police Chief Kale Kayihura.

For instance, in March last year, Museveni received intelligence that Kayihura was slated to launch a presidential bid at a hotel in Mbarara. As part of the evidence informants showed Museveni campaign-style t-shirts and posters with Kayihura's photos, which they said was part of his campaign paraphernalia. When Special Forces deployed at the scene, they discovered that it was all a hoax.

On their part, Muhakanizi, Muhwezi, Kasekende were implicated in a scheme that involved hacking into the treasury and stealing millions of dollars. Again, President Museveni called on the BoU team including the governor and ordered an investigation. Later when BoU Governor Tumusiime Mutebile tabled his findings, he said BoU had not lost any funds as alleged in the ISO report. President Museveni was furious that ISO and Tumukunde were behind these fabricated reports.

When The Independent put these questions to Tumukunde last year, the former Security Minister said, he "didn't get involved in those nitty-gritties". But insiders did not believe it was a coincidence that these reports were showing up ISO at a time was supervising.

But more than anything else, insiders believe it is the politicking that sealed Tumukunde's fate.If this is the case, nothing bears it out more clearly like the remarks he made at the burial of Timothy Mark Kainamura Rukikaire, a son to Mathew and Sheeba Rukikaire in Kabale district on March 02.

Many in Museveni's inner circle did not find innocent the decision by Tumukunde to choose this function to heap praises on Forum for Democratic Change's Kizza Besigye and former state minister for privatisation Mathew Rukikaire for their outstanding support to the bush war that brought the ruling party in power.

Under normal circumstances, Tumukunde's call on leaders with ideological differences to resolve them and unite again should have been seen as a good call but in the ears of Museveni's handlers, it sounded like a call of a man looking to position with and unite the opposition.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabaz iand Kizza Besigye, who Tumukunde was calling upon, are seen as Museveni's biggest challengers--the two came third and second respectively after Museveni during the 2016 elections.

It didn't help matters that Besigye also seized the moment as usual to take a barb at Museveni for not according Rukikaire his due for the role he played during the 1981-86 struggle.

Besigye said that the first 27 people who started guerrilla war in 1981 sat in Rukaikaire's home in Nsambya, Kampala.

"Museveni and his group started the bush war at Rukikaire's, who funded them as he headed Shell Petrol Station in the whole of East Africa," Besigye said, "You can imagine a family which hosted rebels and supported them through keeping their ammunitions and giving them food, as well as other logistics until they finished the war, only to be forgotten soon after getting into power.I was ashamed to be appointed minister at 27, before Rukikaire was appointed one."

Tumukunde was seen as part of this chorus. His stench had hit its peak. He was fired.