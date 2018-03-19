18 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sofapaka Emerge Victors Over Tusker in Thriller

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kepha Aswani and Umar Kasumba grabbed a brace each as Sofapaka beat Tusker FC 5-4 in a high scoring Kenyan Premier League encounter hosted at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Aswani sent hosts Sofapaka ahead five minutes after kick-off but Mathew Odongo levelled the scores for Tusker in the 10th minute as Apollo Otieno netted at the half hour mark to see the Brewers take a 2-1 lead at the interval.

However, Sofapaka restored parity in the second half through goal keeper Mathew Kigonya in the 50th but Hashim Sempala sent Tusker ahead two minutes later before Aswani scored again for Batoto Ba Mungu.

Kasumba ensured Sofapaka picked maximum points when he netted two goals in a space of 12 minutes that watered down Jackson Macharia's goal for Tusker.

Tusker finished with 10 men after Sempala was sent off in the 90th minute.

Kenya

Floods - Narok-Maai Mahiu Road Cut Off, Again

Transport on the busy Maai Mahiu-Narok road was once again disrupted on Monday morning after the section that was… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.