Kenya: Sofapaka Emerge Victors Over Tusker in Thriller

Nairobi — Kepha Aswani and Umar Kasumba grabbed a brace each as Sofapaka beat Tusker FC 5-4 in a high scoring Kenyan Premier League encounter hosted at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Aswani sent hosts Sofapaka ahead five minutes after kick-off but Mathew Odongo levelled the scores for Tusker in the 10th minute as Apollo Otieno netted at the half hour mark to see the Brewers take a 2-1 lead at the interval.

However, Sofapaka restored parity in the second half through goal keeper Mathew Kigonya in the 50th but Hashim Sempala sent Tusker ahead two minutes later before Aswani scored again for Batoto Ba Mungu.

Kasumba ensured Sofapaka picked maximum points when he netted two goals in a space of 12 minutes that watered down Jackson Macharia's goal for Tusker.

Tusker finished with 10 men after Sempala was sent off in the 90th minute.