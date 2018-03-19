19 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Lukwago Suspended for CAF Group Opener

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor
Muhammad Shaban’s header goal wrote a new chapter in KCCA history.
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Kampala — Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, one of KCCA's best players this season, will miss the first match of the club's maiden Caf Champions' League group stage appearance come May.

Lukwago has accumulated two yellow cards as KCCA made it through the preliminary and first round of this competition against Madagascar's CNaPs and St George of Ethiopia.

The two cautions lead to an automatic suspension for the next game. In both cases, the referees cited him for 'unsporting behavior', in particular time wasting, getting booked in added time.

Jamil Malyamungu, an acquisition from Azam Uganda Premier League side Maroons, has been second choice for all the continental games while Thomas Ikarah waits in the wings.

Ikarah was signed from Kirinya-Jinja SSS during the mid-season January window. It's an opportunity either Maliyamungu or Ikarah will relish.

KCCA goalkeeping coach Paul Kiwanuka has had to hasten Lukwago into a starting role this season. The club lost first choice Benjamin Ochan to Zambia's Kabwe Warriors.

The club then loaned Ochan's understudy Douglas Kisembo to Police. From being the third option, Lukwago became the primary custodian.

More on This

Kizza Is KCCA's Gift That Keeps On Giving

A year ago this week, KCCA sanctioned a move for utility left back Joseph Ochaya to Zambia's Lusaka Dynamos. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.