Uganda: Lukwago Suspended for CAF Group Opener

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Kampala — Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, one of KCCA's best players this season, will miss the first match of the club's maiden Caf Champions' League group stage appearance come May.

Lukwago has accumulated two yellow cards as KCCA made it through the preliminary and first round of this competition against Madagascar's CNaPs and St George of Ethiopia.

The two cautions lead to an automatic suspension for the next game. In both cases, the referees cited him for 'unsporting behavior', in particular time wasting, getting booked in added time.

Jamil Malyamungu, an acquisition from Azam Uganda Premier League side Maroons, has been second choice for all the continental games while Thomas Ikarah waits in the wings.

Ikarah was signed from Kirinya-Jinja SSS during the mid-season January window. It's an opportunity either Maliyamungu or Ikarah will relish.

KCCA goalkeeping coach Paul Kiwanuka has had to hasten Lukwago into a starting role this season. The club lost first choice Benjamin Ochan to Zambia's Kabwe Warriors.

The club then loaned Ochan's understudy Douglas Kisembo to Police. From being the third option, Lukwago became the primary custodian.