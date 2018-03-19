19 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why Nigeria Can't Collapse - Obasanjo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Aziken

Nigeria cannot collapse whether President Muhammadu Buhari wins a second term or not, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained.

Rebuffing reports attributed to him that Nigeria will collapse if Buhari wins a second term, Obasanjo said after surviving the civil war and the bestial inclinations of the Sani Abacha military regime, nothing worse could happen to the country.

Obasanjo, the first President of the Fourth Republic, spoke in an exclusive interview with the online newspaper, Premium Times, from Azerbaijan where he is chairing a meeting of InterAction Council of Former Heads of State and Government.

Earlier reports had quoted him as saying in a speech reportedly delivered at Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University, last Friday that Nigeria would collapse if Buhari wins a second term.

Obasanjo, who denied visiting London since January, said: "I won't and can't say that (that Nigeria will collapse if Buhari is re-elected). There will be nothing that will make Nigeria collapse. When Nigeria did not collapse under a civil war, it won't collapse now.

"My faith and conviction about Nigeria is so strong that I don't see the country either being dismembered or collapsing.

"The worst has passed on Nigeria. Once we were able to survive the civil war, once we were able to survive (Sani) Abacha, nothing can be worst than those two. And our democracy is waxing strong. Although there are a few things we need to get right.

"As far as I am concerned, the worst is over. What remains is for all of us and for our leadership to show good faith and commitment to do what is right. Then Nigeria will grow from strength to strength."

President Obasanjo, who recently accused Buhari's administration of corruption, incompetence and maladministration affirmed that even those issues were not enough to wreck the country.

He said: "I regard those as aberrations and they will pass away. Such aberrations will pass away with the regime that bring them.

"Don't forget that Abacha did more than that. Of course Abacha's regime was not a democracy, it was a military dictatorship. If we survived that, then we will survive any shenanigan against democracy. That's the greatest advantage of democracy."

Obasanjo had recently called on Buhari not to seek a second term on the basis of poor performance, clannishness, corruption among other reasons and called on him to "dismount from the horse" to join the league of the country's former leaders whose "experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country."

Nigeria

National Assembly Divided Over Passage of 2018 Budget

Barely four days after the leadership of the National Assembly met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.