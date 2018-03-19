Uganda: Fufa to Earn Shs100m From KCCA FC Progress

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Muhammad Shaban’s header goal wrote a new chapter in KCCA history.

Kampala — Fufa president Moses Magogo wrote a concise congratulatory message to KCCA for becoming the first Ugandan club to reach the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

KCCA beat Ethiopia's St George 1-0 on Saturday through Muhammad Shaban's glanced header in the second half to make it to the lucrative 16-team stage.

In the message posted on the Fufa website, Magogo describes his feeling as "super excited" and gave four reasons why he felt that way.

They stretch from Uganda making a case for extra slots in Africa club competitions to the Azam Uganda Premier League benefiting from the experience, the money KCCA will earn and the need for professionalism.

KCCA's progress will also earn Fufa an extra Shs101m, for now. According to the Caf prize money distribution rules, Fufa is entitled to a share of the revenue.

"The national federation will receive an additional share of 5% of the amount awarded to clubs," the Caf statememt reads.

KCCA are guaranteed Shs1.9bn (US$550, 000) for getting this far. That 5% translates into the Fufa account receiving US$27,500 from continental body Caf.

These fees will rise for both the club and Fufa if KCCA make any further advancement. Making the last eight would guarantee KCCA US$675,000 (Shs2.4bn) and Shs124m for the federation.

This increases to $875,000 (Shs3.1bn) in the last four and US$2.25m (Shs8.1bn) will be given in prize money for dethroning Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

There is US$1.25m (Shs4.5bn) in consolation for the beaten finalists, the same amount received by Egypt's Al Ahly after the 2017 finals defeat. From here on, Fufa could be KCCA's biggest fans.