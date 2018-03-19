19 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Section of Mai Mahiu-Suswa Road Sinks Again, KeNHA Urges Caution

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Traffic on a section of the Mai Mahiu-Suswa road has been disrupted again after a volcanic fault line dipped.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Monday warned motorists to exercise patience as it worked on restoring the section of the road.

"KeNHA has embarked on an immediate emergency exercise to restore the section using rock fill," the agency's Assistant Director in charge of Corporate Communication, Charles Njogu, said in a statement.

"Motorists are requested to bear with the situation, which is expected to necessitate traffic interruption which may last up to four hours as the Authority undertakes this exercise within the shortest time possible," KeNHA stated.

To ease traffic flow, the agency said it was working on a diversion "should the problem persist."

The road had on Tuesday last week sunk after a volcanic fault line emerged.

"KeNHA would like to alert all motorists plying the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok Road that a section of the road has developed a fault line stretching 700 metres, thus completely cutting the road off," the Authority had reported following Tuesday's incident.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary, Julius Korir, while visiting the scene on Tuesday had promised that the government, through KeNHA, will construct a half-kilometer overpass to permanently resolve the problem.

Kenya

Floods - Narok-Maai Mahiu Road Cut Off, Again

Transport on the busy Maai Mahiu-Narok road was once again disrupted on Monday morning after the section that was… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.