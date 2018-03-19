Uganda: Key Suspect in Singer Mowzey's Death Remanded Again

Entebbe — Mr Godfrey Wamala alias Troy the main suspect in the killing of singer Moses Sekibogo aka Mowzey Radio has returned to court Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court.

However, the hearing of the case has been adjourned to April 9, 2018, after the failure of Mr Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, the defence lawyer to appear in court

On February 26, Ms Mary Kaitesi remanded Troy to Kigo Prison after prosecution submitted that investigations into the case were still going on.

Troy was again not allowed to take plea because the charges against him are grave in nature and can only be heard by the High Court.

Troy was arrested at Kyengera in Wakiso District days after Mowzey's death after a tip off by a team led by Katwe Division Police commander Frantile Lwamusaayi.

Upon arrest, Troy was taken to Katwe Police Station where he recorded a statement before he was transferred to Entebbe Police Station where the offence was committed.

At the time of his arrest, Wamala was staying with a friend.

Officers who participated in his arrest said Troy confirmed to them that he was with Mowzey, David Washington Ebangit, Pamela Musiimire, one Hassan and others on the fateful day.

He said when the fracas started, they were seated on the same table.

He said the fracas was sparked when Mowzey poured alcohol on Hassan, who got angry and attempted to fight but two were separated before they could exchange fists.

He said the bar personnel intervened.

He reportedly told investigators that during the scuffle, men whom he didn't know came and grabbed Mowzey near the table and dragged him outside.

He said Mowzey's colleagues, including Washington, remained seated, but he moved out of the bar only to find Mowzey lying motionless near the entrance.