Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba has accused MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa of lacking sincerity in his demands for the Zanu PF led administration to deliver clean polls when the latter had stampeded party Vice President Thokozani Khupe off the MDC-T top job.

The Zanu PF legislator also slammed the opposition for being too fixated with how the public media covered elections while withholding the same scrutiny on private media.

"In English, we say charity begins at home; in my constituency, a brother of mine passed away, Mr. (Morgan, MDC-T leader) Tsvangirai," Chinotimba said while debating the Electoral Amendment Bill in parliament this past week.

"At his funeral, the media was harassed when they wanted to capture the violence that was prevailing. The media wanted to capture Honourable Khupe when she was about to be burnt in the house."

He was referring to violent scenes that rocked Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera last month when a group of party supporters pounced on Khupe and party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora forcing them to flee for their lives.

They were being accused of opposing Chamisa's decision to grab power ahead of Khupe and other succession contenders.

Chinotimba, in his submissions, felt the controversial incident was news enough to warrant coverage by the media adding that the MDC-T should not dictate on what issues the media should cover.

He said that was enough proof Zanu PF's rivals only wanted democracy practiced by others and yet they themselves shunned it within their own backyard.

"So, I do not know how the opposition wants the media to cover their stories. If they would have allowed the media to capture Honourable Khupe taking refuge in a hut, the nation would have appreciated that charity begins at home indeed. There is no free and fair election if people cannot do free and fair election in their own party.

"If my young brother, Honourable Chamisa wants things to be good in his party, he must first of all chastise his people and the party's allied media so that people will appreciate his leadership instead of scaring people away."

Chinotimba said the MDC-T should know better about democracy.

"We go about and say we want free and fair elections when free and fair elections were not done by the opposition party. She (Khupe) was harassed as the Vice President of the MDC, now she does not move freely because she is afraid.

"My opponents should know where to start and where to end."