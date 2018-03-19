Nigeria's Para-Table Tennis Will Deliver Medal

Faith Bazuaye, a para-table tennis athlete has assured that she has prepared adequately to be able to win a medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Bazuaye said that she resumed camping in January under the supervision of Bello Nasiru, the national coach of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).

She said the training which was targeted at putting her in a good shape for a glorious performance has fine tuned her skills and got her ready for the Games.

"Being the only female player in the para-table tennis event for Nigeria, I know that expectations are high because of the previous record of female players in past Commonwealth Games.

"But I am confident that we will have an improved performance.

"It has been a period of dedication, and our coach has ensured that he put us at par with what it takes to excel and we are happy with his supervision," the athlete said.

The Class 10 category player applauded the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and NTTF board for their support.

"The authorities made adequate provision for accommodation, welfare and training facilities which helped us to concentrate and adapt to the preparation schedule," she said.