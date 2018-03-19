Uganda: KCCA FC Progress Great for Ugandan Football

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Muhammad Shaban’s header goal wrote a new chapter in KCCA history.

editorial

On Saturday, KCCA FC became the first Ugandan side to reach the group stage of the lucrative Caf Champions League. Striker Muhammad Shaban scored the lone goal to beat Ethiopia's St George 1-0.

Coach Mike Mutebi and his side earned the right to rub shoulders with some of Africa's biggest sides such as Egypt's Al Ahly and TP Mazembe of DR Congo for a second successive year.

This year is a total upgrade from 2017 when KCCA featured in the Caf Confederation Cup, the second tier competition.

The first benefit is that KCCA earned Sh1.9bn (US$550,000) for getting here, Shs1bn more than they received last year. The federation, Fufa, will get Shs101m from continental body Caf.

These fees will rise for both the club and Fufa if KCCA make any further advancement.

Making the last eight would guarantee KCCA $675,000 (Shs2.4bn) and Shs124m for the federation.

This increases to $875,000 (Shs3.1bn) in the last four and $2.25m (Shs8.1bn) will be given in prize money for dethroning Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

There is $1.25m (Shs4.5bn) in consolation for the beaten finalists, the same amount received by Egypt's Al Ahly after the 2017 finals defeat. From here on, Fufa could be KCCA's biggest fans.

Away from the financial reward, the players get exposure that will improve them at club level and for the national team, Uganda Cranes, who are involved in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

There are so many things Ugandan sport lacks which can be summarized in terms of facilities, maladministration and finances among others. None of these was solved by Shaban's goal.

However, in many cases Ugandan players are undercooked because they don't compete with the best players on this continent often enough to close that gap on the pitch.

KCCA players are guaranteed six games which will go a long way to calming all the nerves that come with the biggest games Uganda Cranes often face.

Also, the one thing humans need is hope or faith and these two are often lacking for Ugandan footballers who are second or third-rate citizens not associated with excellence.

There is a need to break the so many mental barriers as most of our sportsmen don't come from the best of families in our society. Sports teaches equality and the ability to succeed against the mighty.

Of course, one result cannot alter that. One result is a step in the right direction and KCCA should relish the moment as a glass ceiling broken.