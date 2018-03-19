19 March 2018

Nigeria: Ighalo Rescues a Point for Chinese Club

Odion Ighalo yesterday rescued his club Changchun Yatai their second defeat as he scored to level up in their 1-1 draw against Beijing Renhe in the Chinese Super League encounter at Development Area Stadium.

It was Ighalo's first goal of the season. the forward continued with the impressive form with a goal against the newly-promoted side in his third outing for the club this term to help Chen Jingang's side secure their second point in the division.

Following their 5-0 thrashing by Guangzhou Evergrande in their last game, Yatai were on the verge of suffering their second consecutive defeat before the Nigeria international came to their rescue.

Both sides failed to get the much-needed goal to claim the victory as they both settled for a point apiece.

Ighalo who featured from start to finish in the tie will be looking to bring his goalscoring touch when Nigeria trade tackles with Poland on March 23 and Serbia four days later in tuneup games as part of their preparation for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

