Uganda: Kidnappers Release Missing LCII Chairman

Unknown people suspected to be security operatives have released the kidnapped LC II chairperson of Kyebando Parish in Kakumiro District.

Mr Josesph Wasswa was kidnapped on Wednesday and resurfaced the following claiming his captors dumped him in Mubende District without any harm but warned that their mission is not yet accomplished and that they will come back for him.

The motive of his kidnap remains a mystery and is a subject of police investigation.

Speaking to Sunday Monitor from Kakumiro Police Station where he was interrogated by security operatives Thursday, Mr Wasswa said the unknown men came to his home seeking help, claiming they were preparing for President Museveni's visit next week.

"They came to my home looking for the area chairman and I directed them to the trading centre for help but they continued asking me questions and telling me that they are security men on a mission," Wasswa said.

He added: "The men put me into their car and drove towards Kasambya Trading Centre where they claimed they had a security meeting at around 6.30pm.I told them to let me go back home, they refused until they drove me to an unknown place, gave me Shs100,000 and threw me out of their car."

Ms Wasswa claimed that his captors had been hired to finish off his life over land related issues. It's not clear why kidnappers gave Mr Wasswa cash.

His alleged kidnap caused panic in his family and the whole sub-county as efforts to search for him remained fruitless.

Cases of kidnap have been common, with the most recent being that of 28-year-old Susan Magara, whose abductors demanded a ransom of Shs700 million and later killed her.

After his release, Mr Wasswa contacted his sister only identified as Monica who came to his rescue.