19 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Africa: Dausi Rejects UN's Happiness Report - 'Malawi Is the Happiest Place'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Eldson Chagara/Unicef Malawi
(File photo).
By Green Muheya

The United Nations' (UN) World Happiness Report 2018 has ranked Malawi as one of the least happiest countries in the world but government has rejected the findings as flawed.

The report, an annual publication from the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranked Malawia at 147 out of 156 countries.

The World Happiness Report measures "subjective well-being" - how happy the people are, and why.

But government spokesman and Minister of Information and Communications, Nicolas Dausi, has rejected the report saying it is faulty.

"Malawians are happy people and can be seen with happy faces in the village and urban areas."

Dausi said data on happiness are notoriously subjective and should be interpreted with a dose of caution.

Despite African countries getting the worst happiness scores, one west African nation has bucked the trend. Togo came bottom in 2015 but was the biggest improver in the 2018 report, rising 18 places. Latvians and Bulgarians are also reporting higher levels of happiness.

Finland has overtaken Norway to become the happiest nation on earth, according to a UN report.

Malawi

Nation Braces for Easter of Extended Blackouts - Escom

Malawians should brace for extended hours of load shedding during Easter holidays as Electricity Supply Corporation of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.