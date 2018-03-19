Kenya: Governor Roba Did Not Help Hassan Noor Get Cas Job - EFP

Disputes between the Mandera-based Economic Freedom Party and Governor Ali Roba continued Sunday when the party dismissed claims by the county chief that he had lobbied for Mr Hassan Noor Hassan to be appointed as a Chief Administrative Secretary.

Mr Hassan Noor and EFP Chairman Issack Hassan Abbey said that Mr Roba, the Mandera governor who won on the Jubilee ticket against EFP's Mr Noor, was trying to take credit where it was not due to him.

LOBBY

"We thank the president for giving us the seat and we expect more. But for Governor Roba to go out and say that he lobbied for us is to daydream. Mr Roba has no capacity to look for a job for us," Mr Noor said.

He added: "I am his senior in national government issues, and he should remain in his league. I want to tell our supporters that we are on course, and that our appeal against his win is ready, and we will face him in court."

Mr Noor, a former provincial commissioner, led the formation of the EFP party following the refusal by a camp led by Governor Roba to relinquish their seats after they were told to by the powerful Garre Council of Elders.

DIVISION

The division began after President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party asked those backed by the elders, led by Mr Noor, and those that defied the council to go for nominations, an issue Mr Noor's camp rejected, leading to the formation of the EFP.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Roba said that Mandera should now unite after the divisive elections.

"God decides who becomes a leader. It is our responsibility to reconcile communities," Mr Roba said, adding, "We have started by lobbying for the appointment of my opponent Hassan Noor Hassan to a key position in the Jubilee administration."

He further thanked President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for the appointment of Mr Noor as the CAS in the Sports ministry.

"Our next course of action is to bring Economic Freedom Party and Jubilee to the reconciliation table. I have no personal differences with anyone," Mr Roba said.

But Mr Abbey disputed the narrative, saying: "Where we sit, our agreement is with the president and his deputy. And that is the level we will work with Jubilee."