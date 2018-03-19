Uganda: Ayeko Wins Bronze At African Cross Country Championships

Kampala — Thomas Ayeko secured Uganda a bronze medal in the senior men's race at the African Cross Country Championships in the Algerian city of Chlef on Saturday.

Kenya dominated the races as Uganda won a total of four including three team medals.

In what was a thrilling finish in the senior men's race, Ayeko broke away and was destined for gold until the last 50 metres.

Ayeko almost spoiled the party as he led most of the way only to be outwitted by Kenyans Alfred Barkach and Julius Kogo in the frantic surge for the finish line. Kogo and Barkach both timed 30:47 as he finished third.

It was a disappointment for Philip Kipyeko, who won silver at the at the 2016 African meet in Cameroon as he timed 31:19 to finish sixth.

However, with Mande Bushendich, Nathan Wakana and Sam Cherop finishing ninth, twelfth and twenty second respcetively, Uganda earned team silver, while Eritrea took bronze ahead of Ethiopia.

Ladies struggle

The senior women struggled with the dominance of Kenyan runners. Of the 10 women in the lead pack at the end of the third lap, six of them were Kenyan as they ran alongside an Ethiopian trio and Uganda's Stella Chesang.

Chesang faded in the closing stages even when eventual winner Celliphine Chespol seemed to slow down and posted a time of 35:30 to finish fifth. Fellow Commonwealth bound compatriot Mercyline Chelangat finished in 35:53 to emerge seventh while Janat Chemusto and Linet Chebet finished 13th and 14th respectively. The performance earned Uganda a team bronze.