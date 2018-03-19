The Presidency of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has assigned three judges to Trial Chamber IV charged with handling the terminated cases of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

In a press release on its website dated Friday, it says it has recomposed a number of chambers and assigned cases to various chambers.

TERMINATED

"The assignments as well as the re-composition of Chambers will be effective as of 20 March 2018," the ICC says.

Trial Chamber IV has been assigned three cases: one against President Kenyatta, the second against DP Ruto and former journalist Joshua Sang, and the third against Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, who is accused of war crimes against African Union peacekeepers in Sudan.

Mr Kenyatta, Mr Ruto and Mr Sang were facing charges of crimes against humanity in relation to the 2007-08 post-election violence.

The charges against Mr Kenyatta were withdrawn on December 5, 2014 due to insufficient evidence.

"The case is considered closed unless and until the Prosecutor submits new evidence," the ICC stated.

On April 5, 2016, the ICC terminated the case against Mr Ruto and Mr Sang.

The court ruled there was insufficient evidence, but it did not acquit him.