South Africa: Gauteng Health Welcomes Court Ruling On Striking Pathology Officers

Gauteng Health welcomes a court ruling that Pathology Officers resume duties

Concerned about the impact of sporadic unprotected industrial action by some of its employees on the provision of quality healthcare services to communities and established labour relations procedures and processes, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) is reminding its striking employees that they are, in terms of Section 71 (8) of the Labour Relations Act, Act 66 of 1995, rendering essential services.

In the past few days, forensic pathology services in the province were disrupted when officers - mainly from the Germiston facility - embarked on an illegal strike.

On Thursday 15 March the Department applied for court interdict against the striking forensic pathology employees. The interdict was served on Friday, 16 March and it ordered the officials to resume their duties with immediate effect. This enabled the families who wanted to bury their love ones over the weekend to do so.

In addition to concerns about Public Health, the Department regrets inconveniences to families as a result of the disruptions to services. The principle of "no-work, no pay will be implemented to all employees who embarked on unprotected industrial action across the board.

As presented in court, the Department has addressed all other concerns raised by the Officers including those from national bargaining. On the issue of a formal training course, the Health Professions Council has finalised the requirements and these will be gazetted nationally.

We invite workers to refer any other matter of concern to the National Bargaining process. The department remains committed to improving working conditions within available resources.

