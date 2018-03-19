South Africa: China and South Africa - Lessons From Mandela to Xi

opinion

As Africa celebrates in 2018 the centenary birthday of Nelson Mandela, China is celebrating the dawn of President Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

This Thought has dominated the events of the last two weeks in China with the meeting of the "Chinese parliament", the National People's Congress, and it would be good to reflect on lessons that this Thought holds for South Africa and the rest of the continent. Placing party, people and having a dream for the people have been at the hearts of both Nelson Mandela and Xi Jinping.

The Xi Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era comes in the Thought Tradition of the Communist Party of China. At the dawn of the New China, Chairman Mao Zedong and his generation introduced Marxism-Leninism as the basis for the socialist revolution in China. Marxism-Leninism was followed by the Mao Zedong Theory, then the Deng Xiaoping Thought, the Three Represents and finally the Scientific Outlook on Development.

Yet what distinguishes the Xi Thought from these five other...