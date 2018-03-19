Zimbabwe: Tobacco Farmers to Win Big

Scores of tobacco farmers are this year are set to benefit from a promotion aimed at empowering growers with essential inputs, equipment and machinery needed to increase yields.

Speaking at the launch of the Ethical Leaf Tobacco Top Prize Tractor promotion on Friday, ELT general manager Doesmatter Muvimbi said farmers would have a chance to win tractors, generators, motor bikes, fertiliser and other tobacco-growing equipment by simply marketing their crop through the company.

"The promotion comes at a time we want to put small-scale growers at par with commercial growers. The programmes give small-scale growers a chance to improve yields," he said.

He said ELT last year managed to achieve its target of selling 6,5 million kilograms of tobacco in its first year of operation.