18 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates President XI On His Re-Election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his warm congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China at the 13th National People's Congress. President Xi's re-election is a vote of confidence by the people of China in his sterling leadership as well as his ability to steer China well into the future as a leading country that will positively impact on the global community.

President Ramaphosa said: "South Africa is confident that the strong bilateral relations between our two countries that is built on a historical legacy of friendship and partnership will continue to grow in scope and stature in the coming years."

Since the establishment of bilateral ties in January 1998, cooperation in the political, economic and social spheres has grown significantly and continues to flourish.

President Ramaphosa said he wishes President Xi as well as the Government and the people of China success and prosperity and looks forward to personally receiving President Xi during his visit to South Africa in July 2018 to attend the 10th BRICS Summit.

