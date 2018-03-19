Angola: Waters, Environment Ministers At World Forum in Brasilia

Luanda — The minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, travelled last Saturday to Brasília, the capital of Brazil, where he will participate in the 8th World Water Forum, from 18 to 23 March.

On the other hand, the Environment minister, Paula Francisco is going to travel to Brasilia on Monday, March 19, where, in addition to bilateral meetings, he will be part of the discussions of the panel dubbed "8th World Water Forum: synergy, water, environment in the context of Agenda 2030" at the level of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

The Angolan delegation is comprised by two Cabinet minister, national directors and different technicians from both sectors.

In a particular way, the country goes to this forum under the motto "Angola, sharing water resources towards sustainability".

The event, which will be held under the objective number six of Agenda 2030 on the Sustainable Development Objectives (ODS), plans to bring together 400 speakers representing 70 countries, including the Republic of Angola.

The Angolan delegation will also present the ongoing actions in the country of the water sub-sector, as well as the challenges, in order to achieve the goals established in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Along with the conferences, Angola will showcase its water potential, with the exhibition of diverse information, an action that will allow the exchange of experiences and possible establishment of partnerships with similar entities and many others.

The World Water Forum is an international organization founded in 1996, with permanent headquarters in Marseille City, France, while the World Water Council is an international organization that brings together 400 institutions related to water issues in approximately 70 countries.