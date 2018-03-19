19 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Cyril Ramaphosa Needs to Do to Fix State Spying (VIII)

Tagged:

Related Topics

If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear, right? Wrong. By JANE DUNCAN.

US attorney Brandon Mayfield had nothing to hide, yet he had everything to fear. In 2004, life as he knew it came to a crashing halt when he was falsely linked to the Madrid train bombings. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who were involved in the global investigation of the crime, matched the attorney's fingerprints incorrectly to those found at one of the scenes of the crime.

Mayfield's fingerprint had found its way into an Interpol database after an arrest two decades earlier on a charge that was subsequently dropped. It was this false match that caused all the trouble. In addition to his matched fingerprint, Mayfield became a prime suspect because he had converted to Islam and, as an attorney, had represented a person accused of attempting to assist the Taliban.

Another suspect who did not fit this profile was ignored because - for the FBI - Mayfield fitted their profile of a terrorism suspect. In other words, he was Muslim. It took Mayfield two years to clear his name.

Fingerprints are what are known as biometric information. Biometrics involve the measurement...

South Africa

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.