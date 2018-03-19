opinion

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has noted with some dismay the Daily Maverick report that SARS boss, Tom Moyane, paid an illegal VAT refund to the Guptas, and alleges irregular value-added tax (VAT) payments to Oakbay. By SANDILE MEMELA.

SARS finds it necessary to address the unsubstantiated tone of the report published in Daily Maverick that suggests corruption and a dictatorial attitude on the part of Commissioner Tom Moyane that resulted in R70-million VAT repayments to Oakbay.

SARS wishes to state categorically that the allegations linking Mr Moyane to the refund payment are malicious, disingenuous and part of the well-orchestrated agenda to discredit him.

This agenda includes the narrative which hinges on the predictable and unproven assumption that Moyane is corrupt, is a lackey of the Guptas and must be "fired" from his job.

When the screaming headlines and frivolous innuendo are stripped away from the story, the incontestable facts are as follows:

On 22 May 2017, Oakbay escalated their complaint to Mr Moyane regarding the payment of a legitimate refund due to them.

The escalation of complaints by taxpayers to the commissioner is a frequent occurrence and it is therefore disingenuous of Daily Maverick to cast aspersions on...