19 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #FeesMustFall - Free Education Is Here, but Where Are the Students Who Fought for It?

#FeesMustFall activists face criminal charges, long drawn-out court trials and prospects of unemployment. By NKATEKO MABASA.

When President Jacob Zuma made his surprising announcement on free education in 2017, to many people it seemed the battle had been won, and the period of violence and chaos was all worth it. For others, however, another fight continues. Student activists with criminal charges for public violence and disturbance during the protests stand trial to this day, but this time they stand alone.

It certainly has been a tempestuous couple of years for institutions of higher learning as they have had to grapple with the frustrations of students with regards to fees and a host of other demands. Universities were often forced to seek help from the courts in order to uphold law and order within the campus.

Court interdicts and private security became a last resort for vice-chancellors in their attempts to ensure the smooth running of the teaching and learning process. Protests were deemed unlawful if permission was not sought and approval given by university management. As a result, student arrests became a common occurrence when these two forces clashed.

Mosibudi Rassie, a former student of the University of Pretoria, got...

