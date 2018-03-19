Luanda — Despite scoring first at 35 minutes of the game, through Mabululo, Domant FC of Bengo Province were incapable of maintaining the result to their advantage at home, having allowed Kabuscorp do Palanca to draw at minute 39, through Ebunga, and also score the victory goal by Arouna at minute 49.

The game counts for the seventh round of the first division National Football Championship, also dubbed Girabola2018.

With this victory, Kabuscorp do Palanca remain second at the general standing, with 12 points, while Domant FC stand eighth with 8 points.