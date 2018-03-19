Kenya: Nairobi Sets Aside Sh194 Million to Deal With Flooding

City Hall together with the Directorate of Urban and Nairobi Metropolitan Development have set aside Sh194 million to address the flooding menace in the county and avert similar incidences in future.

This development comes in the wake of a warning issued by the Meteorological Department for residents to brace themselves for heavy rains.

PLAN

Roads and Infrastructure Executive Mohamed Dagane said Sh32 million will be used to improve the drainage system in the county and put up measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains.

He said the county government has been mapping specific flood-prone areas identified over the years in the capital and it has come up with a comprehensive programme to address flash floods.

City Hall and the National Government will embark on the construction of major outfalls and rehabilitation of the existing drainage systems across the city.

Catherine Ndereba Road, Lang'ata South Road, Kayole Spine Road, Popo Road, Mai Mahiu Road, Kawangware box culverts along Macharia Road, Kawangware 46-Muslim Primary School Road, and Jonathan Ng'eno Road drainages, among others, have been earmarked for this development.

FLOOD-PRONE AREAS

"Every rainy season, the County Government has been mapping specific flood-prone areas identified over the years.

"To mitigate impacts of flooding, it has developed a detailed programme to address floods," said Mr Dagane.

He added that as a short-term measure, the county has set aside an emergency fund, which will take the bulk of the Sh194 million, to deal with emerging issues arising from the heavy rain.

The fund will be spent on hiring casuals and equipment to deal with flooding, and developing a programme for engagement of youth on casual basis to respond to emergency issues.

"Authority has been granted based on the budget and process of hiring has commenced and will be in place shortly," he said.

DRAINAGE

Mr Dagane said the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has increased surveillance and enhanced its response to blocked sewer lines while City Hall has deployed its in-house team to open up drains along roads to avert floods.

"We have hired labour and equipment to supplement in-house capacity in drainage maintenance.

"The county has also been clearing solid waste in all sub-counties, which has been a contributing factor to flooding," said Mr Dagane.

The county executive added that City Hall would also undertake a study on drainage in Zimmerman, Marurui, Runda, Ridgeways, Garden Estate and Muthaiga North estates.

It plans to develop improved drainage designs.