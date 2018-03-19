19 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - Opt-Out, Traditional Courts Bill Supporters' Most Hated Clause

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

In Parliament's justice committee a push is under way to nix the Traditional Courts Bill's opt-out clause that was drafted following extensive consultation to ensure South Africa's 18-million rural residents do not forfeit constitutional rights. Why is this important? It talks to power relations in rural areas and whether customary law is viewed as a pre-colonial romanticised ideal or as living and evolving practice within a constitutional democracy. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Traditional leaders publicly have invoked a list of grievances they claim undermine their rightful standing - from not being paid the same as elected public representatives, not enjoying the same perks of office to being slighted when it comes to elected governance structures like municipalities making decisions on land use or the introduction now of draft legislation to regulate initiations after years of scores of abakhwetha (initiates) dying or being left mutilated every initiation season. The list of complaints is long.

The ANC long has considered traditional leaders central to its support base, but that relationship also is complicated and complex. And so while the governing ANC has pursued laws to govern land use and spatial development to boost economic development, it has also left the door open to...

South Africa

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.