18 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Shares Experience On School Meals

Luanda — The experience gained in implementing school meals in the country was shared at the 10th Meeting of Ministers of Education of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), held from 14 to 17 March in Brazil.

The minister of Education, Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira, led the Angolan delegation to this meeting, which took place under the motto "School Food".

She said the introduction of local food products is the main strategy for food and nutrition security, as well as the empowerment of families, respecting their eating habits.

According to a press release that reached ANGOP on Saturday, the meeting analyzed the CPLP's Strategic Plan for Multilateral Cooperation in the field of education for the 2016-2018 biennium, as well as the actions for 2018-2020.

In this event, Angola also presented the results of the Diagnostic Study on the Application of the 1990 Orthographic Agreement in schools, in response to the deliberations emanating from the Ministerial Meetings of Education in Luanda in 2012, Maputo (Mozambique) in 2014 and Dili in East Timor 2016.

