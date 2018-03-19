19 March 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Zesco United Storm CAF Champions League Group Stage

By Evans Mulenga

Zesco United caretaker coach Tenant Chembo has made strong case for the top job after defying all odds to qualify to the lucrative group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Zesco United stunned Asec Mimosas by beating them 2-1 away in Abidjan to cancel out the 1-0 home defeat and qualify on away goals rule.

Fackson Kapumbu and Lazarous Kambole were the heroes of the day having cancelled Gbagnon Badie's eighth minute goal from the penalty spot.

Zesco's victory comes on the back of failure by Zanaco to overcome minnows Mbabane Swallows who beat them in both legs but the bankers have the consolation of dropping to the Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile, Nkana were on Saturday eliminated by CR Belouizdad of Algeria despite winning 1-0 at home after falling 3-0 away in the first leg.

Zanaco suffered a 1-0 away loss to Mbabane Swallows to lose 3-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 first leg defeat while Nkana's 1-0 home win was not enough to overturn a 3-0 first leg loss.

The bankers will now be relegated to the Confederations Cup pre-group stage while Nkana have been booted out from continental competition.

Both sides have suffered 3-1 aggregate loses.

Zambia was allocated four slots in continental competitions but Zambian clubs are struggling to make the allocation amount to something.

