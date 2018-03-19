19 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Shabanie Mine Stun Triangle

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Shabanie Mine put behind a shambolic pre-season to record an important Castle Lager Premiership soccer season day one victory over Triangle United at Mandava yesterday.

McDonald Makuwe, son to former Dynamos striker Joseph Makuwe, dazzled for the host and David Temwanjira scored the only goal of the match to ensure maximum points for the Chinda Boys.

Triangle, who had a poor season last year, looked the better side but they just came short against the hosts.

But latest recruit Makuwe, who was lured from Harare to Zvishavane by Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi, was outstanding in Chinda Boys' season-opener, controlling the midfield department with aplomb.

Ten minutes after the breather, the 17-year-old Makuwe spotted Temwanjira, pushing the ball into his path which the striker placed beyond the reach of diving Triangle goalminder Ronald Mudimu.

The match had started brightly giving both sets of supporters more than they had bargained for with both goalkeepers being called into action in the first five minutes.

Ralph Kawondera could have put Triangle ahead in the opening five minutes but shot wide with the miners goalie exposed.

Shabanie Mine ... ... ... ..(0) (1)

Triangle United ... ... ... .0

