19 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Salutes Chiwenga, Mudenda, Mpofu

President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu and Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda for playing leading roles in burying former president Robert Mugabe's dark era and bringing about the new political dispensation.

He said the intervention by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), then led by Gen Chiwenga (Rtd), aided Zimbabwe's return to constitutionalism.

Addressing a bumper crowd at Nabushome Primary School on Friday, the President said the three leaders took brave decisions in their capacities to guide the nation towards a peaceful transition that culminated in Mr Mugabe's resignation.

