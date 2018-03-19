Kenya: African Champion Alfred Barkach Eyes More Glory

Alfred Barkach is a happy man after delivering gold in a tightly contested race in the men's 10km senior category during the fifth Africa Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Chlef, Algeria.

It was a battle between Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia in all the races.

Barkach knew the race would be tight with teammate Philip Kipyeko, who bagged silver in 2016 and the Ethiopians in the start list.

"I was worried when I saw the line-up. Our good training at the residential camp is what helped me win the race," said the Kaptagat-based athlete.

Barkach also considered Ugandan Thomas Ayeko as a favourite for the race and decided to run from behind only to surge forward in the last few metres.

"Ayeko proved to be too strong for us and I had to do some quick calculations on how to beat him and that is why I decided to run from behind," said Barkach, who won gold in the 10,000m during the East Africa School Games in 2015 held in Huye, Rwanda.

He surged past Ayeko in the last few metres, with his compatriot Julius Kogo settling for silver in a Kenyan 1-2 finish.

"My finishing kick helped me a lot," said the athlete.

Barkach is expected home on Monday and revealed that he will embark on preparations for a 10km road race in USA next month.

The athlete, who is managed by 141 Sports Management, is looking to follow in the footsteps of World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor, whom they sometimes train together with in Kaptagat.

"I admire Kamworor and I want to make a name just like him," he said.

In the 10km women's category, Cellphine Chespol won in 35:10 ahead of her compatriot Margaret Chelimo, who clocked 35:13, while Ethiopia's Yeshi Kalayu was in third position, timing 35:26.