Kenya: Nasa Senators Meet to Plan Wetang'ula's Removal

A plan to kick out Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula as Minority Leader could be sealed on Monday as National Super Alliance's Senate parliamentary group meets to officially nominate Siaya Senator James Orengo to the position.

The meeting comes hot on the heels of the Orange Democratic Movement parliamentary group forum last week that nominated Mr Orengo.

According to a Nasa senator who spoke to the Nation, the parliamentary group meeting would be held at County Hall, within Parliament buildings.

"The Nasa senators have agreed that we meet on Monday to consider the resolution passed by ODM," the lawmaker said.

ODM NUMBERS

Although Wiper party and Amani National Congress - the other parties in the Nasa stable - have declared support for the Ford Kenya leader, ODM still dominates the coalition.

Out of the 28 elected and nominated opposition senators, ODM boasts of 20.

Wiper has four, ANC three, while Ford Kenya has one - Mr Wetang'ula.

The meeting comes as Nasa leaders - Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi - are scheduled to co-chair another parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday to save Mr Wetang'ula.

SUSPENDED

However, the Nasa leaders' meeting could do little to change situation, given that by the time it would be taking place, a decision nominating Mr Orengo as minority leader may already have been made and communicated to the Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

On Thursday, ODM's decision was communicated to Mr Lusaka.

Mr Lusaka ruled that though the ODM meeting that resolved to have the Bungoma Senator removed as minority leader was valid, his dismissal would be suspended as the election of his replacement was not procedural.

ULTIMATUMS

This statement leaves Mr Wetang'ula's fate hanging in the balance.

Mr Wetang'ula is accused of being condescending to coalition partners and colleagues.

He is also accused of delivering unending conditions and ultimatums.

The worst crime, senators say, was his failure to attend Mr Odinga's "swearing in" as the people's president at Uhuru Park on January 30.

Among the things Mr Wetang'ula will miss upon his removal as minority leader include support staff attached to his office, including a research team, personal assistants, secretary, an enhanced number of bodyguards, among others.

BIGGER STAFF

Unlike ordinary lawmakers, the offices of leader of majority, leader of minority and whips in the National Assembly and Senate have a bigger staff fully catered for by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

It also enjoys a facilitation office, which is bigger and different from those of other members, enhanced mode of transport fully catered for by the taxpayer, responsibility allowance and the holder sits in the powerful Senate Business committee.

WAR

Those fronting Mr Orengo believe that he has done a lot for the coalition including his contribution in the petition that saw the August 8, 2017 presidential election nullified.

"Mr Orengo was the natural Nasa leader in the Senate but Mr Wetang'ula rushed ahead of the coalition to nominate himself. ODM did not want to start war with Ford Kenya then because it required its support to deal with Jubilee," another senator said.