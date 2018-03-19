South Africa: Swys Praises Lions After Near Sunwolves Flop

Lions coach Swys de Bruin , perhaps surprisingly, has praised his side following their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions were never in control of the match and actually went into the final quarter behind on the scoreboard.

Had they lost, it would surely have been one of the greatest upsets in the history of Super Rugby.

De Bruin, though, praised his side for their efforts.

"I think the guys showed massive character when we went behind with a few minutes to play to come right back," he said.

"We played some great rugby to win the game. I want to focus on the positives. It's a win. It's a tough competition."

De Bruin said that looking after the ball was his side's biggest work-on after the match, while he also bemoaned the nature of the tries his side conceded.

"It's soft moments, really," he said.

"If you look at the last try we were in control ... and we give a little chip away and they go score. It's a case of composure that is lacking."

Turning his attention to the Sunwolves, De Bruin said he was not at all surprised at how well they had performed.

"We know what happened at the World Cup (when Japan beat the Springboks), and they're that kind of team. On a certain day, they're very good," he said.

"They're a very good side and we've got massive respect for them. Their win is around the corner, I'd say."

This weekend, the Lions travel to Argentina for a date with the Jaguares having lost there in each of the last two seasons.

