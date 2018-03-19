19 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Swys Praises Lions After Near Sunwolves Flop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions coach Swys de Bruin , perhaps surprisingly, has praised his side following their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions were never in control of the match and actually went into the final quarter behind on the scoreboard.

Had they lost, it would surely have been one of the greatest upsets in the history of Super Rugby.

De Bruin, though, praised his side for their efforts.

"I think the guys showed massive character when we went behind with a few minutes to play to come right back," he said.

"We played some great rugby to win the game. I want to focus on the positives. It's a win. It's a tough competition."

De Bruin said that looking after the ball was his side's biggest work-on after the match, while he also bemoaned the nature of the tries his side conceded.

"It's soft moments, really," he said.

"If you look at the last try we were in control ... and we give a little chip away and they go score. It's a case of composure that is lacking."

Turning his attention to the Sunwolves, De Bruin said he was not at all surprised at how well they had performed.

"We know what happened at the World Cup (when Japan beat the Springboks), and they're that kind of team. On a certain day, they're very good," he said.

"They're a very good side and we've got massive respect for them. Their win is around the corner, I'd say."

This weekend, the Lions travel to Argentina for a date with the Jaguares having lost there in each of the last two seasons.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.