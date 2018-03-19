Kenya: Sofapaka Hit Tusker in Nine Goal Thriller

Sofapaka edged 10-man Tusker 5-4 in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Sunday.

Kepha Aswani and substitute Umaru Kasumba scored twice for Batoto ba Mungu, with keeper Mathias Kigonya netting from the spot.

Tusker's goals were scored by Matthew Odongo , Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia and Hashim Sempala, who would later be sent off in the dying minutes of the game.

With the win Sofapaka move up to 13 points while Tusker remain on six. Sofapaka got off to a brilliant start as Aswani found the back of the net in the second minute, punishing Tusker keeper Bryne Omondi's wayward goal kick to slot home.

The lead, however, lasted for just five minutes as Mathew Odongo restored parity for the brewers after Sofapaka players failed to clear a loose ball.

The goal opened up the game as both teams went forward in search of more goals.

Tusker took the lead in the 25th minute through Apollo Otieno's thunderbolt that deflected off Sofapaka defender Moussa Omar.

Sofapaka coach Sam Sssimbwa made a change at the half-hour mark withdrawing Teddy Osok for Kennedy Oduor Sofapaka missed a host of chances as Tusker took the slim lead to the break.

Four minutes after the restart, Sofapaka was awarded a penalty after striker Stephen Waruru was brought down in the area by Bonaventure Khasabuli.

Sofapaka keeper Kigonya stepped up to fired past Omondi in the Tusker goal.

Tusker regained the lead two minutes later as Hashim Sempala scored with a wonderful volley from the left flank.

The floodgates opened as Kepha Aswani responded a minute later with a simple finish from outside the area to make it 3-3.

The goal fest continued minutes later this time Jackson Macharia finding the back of the net for Tusker making it 4-3.

Aswani turned provider in the 63rd minute setting up substitute Umaru Kasumba who restored parity for the home side.

Kasumba got his second goal of the game in the 74th minute firing home after being set up by Eli Asieche for what turned out to be the game winner.