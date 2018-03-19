19 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Warn Protesters Planning to Block Third Mainland Bridge

By Odita Sunday

The Lagos State police command yesterday warned some protesters planning to block the Third Mainland Bridge and other critical public infrastructure in the state over the new Land Use Charge (LUC), saying any attempt to breach public peace would be met with stiff resistance.

The police, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Chike Oti, said up till now, those behind the planned protest were yet to apply for necessary permit, and that it was in their interest to follow the rule of law to ventilate whatever grievances they have with the state government.

Oti said: "The attention of Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds that a group of persons under the sponsorship of some mischief makers, and who are masquerading as civil rights activists, intends to block the Third Mainland Bridge and occupy some critical public infrastructures in Lagos to protest against increase in the Land Use Charge by the state government.

"The command wishes to warn those concerned that any attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause a breach of the peace or infringe on the rights of others to pursue their daily aspirations, would be met with stiff resistance."

While recalling a recent protest by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch on the new LUC, the police spokesman said it was important for the necessary application to that effect to be made to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums, which ultimately would threaten the peace of the state.

"As it stands, the Commissioner of Police has not received a single application from any group wishing to carry out protest in any part of the state. It is therefore advised that these individuals wanting to protest government decision should consult with the police as it was the case with the Nigeria Bar Association before they carried out their peaceful protest."

