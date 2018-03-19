Zanu-PF will meet soon to review the membership of former party first secretary and president Mr Robert Mugabe following his political activities that saw him being involved in the formation of a new opposition outfit, the New Patriotic Front (NPF), a senior official has said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana yesterday said Mr Mugabe risked losing his Zanu-PF membership, constitutional privileges and respect for dabbling in opposition politics.

A fortnight ago, Mr Mugabe met Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired), who fronts the NPF, at his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, Harare, where they discussed the formation of the party, an outfit drawing membership mainly from members of the vanquished G40 cabal.