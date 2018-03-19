19 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Risks Zanu-PF Expulsion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SABC Digital News/Youtube
Former president Robert Mugabe.
By Zvamaida Murwira

Zanu-PF will meet soon to review the membership of former party first secretary and president Mr Robert Mugabe following his political activities that saw him being involved in the formation of a new opposition outfit, the New Patriotic Front (NPF), a senior official has said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana yesterday said Mr Mugabe risked losing his Zanu-PF membership, constitutional privileges and respect for dabbling in opposition politics.

A fortnight ago, Mr Mugabe met Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired), who fronts the NPF, at his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, Harare, where they discussed the formation of the party, an outfit drawing membership mainly from members of the vanquished G40 cabal.

Zimbabwe

'Go to the Courts If You Believe Mnangagwa Is Illegitimate,' Mugabe Told

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been urged to approach the courts of law "if he believes… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.