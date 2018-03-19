Tanzania: Agriculture Remains Main Pillar for Industrial Drive

AS Tanzania government strives to transform the country into an industrial economy by 2025, agriculture remains the backbone of the economy in which more than 80 per cent of the population is engaged in the sector.

Agriculture has been a constant source of inputs for major industries in most of the developing countries whereby the productivity and growth of the agrorelated industries is mainly depending on raw materials from the agricultural sector.

Agriculture has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries is of vital.

The history of the economic development of Europe is clear evidence that Agricultural Revolution preceded the Industrial Revolution there. Moreover, in U.S.A. and Japan, agricultural development has helped to a greater extent in the process of their industrialisation Since economic soundness and development of industries are dependent upon industrial production, the phase and the pace of the industrial development may directly merge with the agricultural sector in most of the developing countries like Tanzania.

Despite its importance, farmers who are the engines of agriculture in the country continue to face a great deal of challenges. Lack of reliable markets for farmers' agricultural goods coupled by some industrialists who seem to neglect the value of locally produced goods, stand as drawbacks to their social-economic development.

This scenario becomes difficult as a result of continued importation of raw materials by some industrialists from outside the country. These industrialists do prefer to buy local raw materials at cheaper prices, an aspect that denies farmers of the much-needed income for their subsistence and also to enable them produce more.

Five years ago, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) came up with an 'Agri- Business Project' which aimed at stimulating the production of the locally- produced raw materials, positioning the brewer as a pioneer in supporting quality agricultural production.

The project will be implemented in Arusha, Manyara, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Singida, Morogoro, Shinyanga and Dodoma regions. "This is a sustainable programme, its main objective is to empower farmers in order to facilitate local production of cereal crops like barley, maize and white sorghum in various places in the country so as to increase their internal capacity in the production of the raw materials used to manufacture beer brands for SBL," says John Wanyancha who is SBL's Corporate Relation Director.

According to Wanyancha, SBL uses 'hub and spoke' concept drive it has introduced to its small, medium and large-scale farmers to engineer the programme which has brought significant success for the company and farmers as well. Under the concept, SBL provides free seeds, helps farmers access markets, technical agronomy, and help access credit facilities from the bank to small and medium scale farmers and give them production techniques so as to make them do better.

"To achieve its goals, SBL enters contracts with farmers by following legal procedures which restrict them not to sell their agricultural output anywhere except to SBL agents who transport them directly to the industry," Wanyancha says. On his part, SBL's Agri- Business Manager, Shafii Mndeme says the success attained from the project is huge, adding that more than 100 core farmers are so far benefiting from the projectbehind this success,

Mndeme says the project has enabled the farmers to have a ready and reliable market for their produce, something that was lacking in the past before the inception of the project.

Citing an example of this year, he said the project has facilitated the increase of production from 10,000 tonnes in last year's season to 17,000 tonnes in this year. "The availability of reliable market for their produces have encouraged farmers to double their production something which is evidenced by 70 per cent increase in this year compared to last year," he said.

Mndeme noted that, the increase in production has gone hand in hand with increase in farmers' income, adding that majority of farmers can now meet their economic responsibilities smoothly like sending their children to school, building better houses among others.

The manager emphasised that SBL was committed to reach more local farmers through provision of quality seeds and extension services to enable the company get more raw materials from local sources and at the same time impacting the lives of local farmers.

"We continue to improve and expand the scope of the project by reaching and supporting more local farmers. When the project begun, we had a specific number of farmers to reach but now we have expanded the scope and we are reaching more farmers," he said