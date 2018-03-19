South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries On Fighting Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported Fishing

press release

South Africa is a signatory to the SADC Protocol on Fisheries. As a result DAFF will play a significant role in the establishment of Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional Monitoring Control and Surveillance Coordination Centre (MCSCC) which will soon be established in Mozambique. The objective of the SADC MCSCC will be to enhance and coordinate compliance and enforcement efforts in SADC region in order to combat illegal fishing.

Fighting Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing is one of the priorities of the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF). Fisheries Crime is not just a national challenge but it is also a global scourge that undermines governments' poverty eradication efforts. The fact that Fisheries Crime is largely transnational in nature raises a need for organised global communities to work together in addressing illegal fishing.

South Africa is a member of Interpol and consequently an active member of the Interpol Fisheries Crime Working Group whose fundamental objective is to enhance collaborative efforts for the purpose of combating Fisheries Crime which include poaching of Abalone and West Coast Rock Lobster. DAFF welcomed the board members of Interpol Fisheries Crime Working Group in a meeting that was held in Cape Town on 14 - 16 March 2018 under the Chairpersonship of Norway.

DAFF appreciates the complexity of Illegal fishing and would like to assure South African Communities that every possible measure will be taken in order to curb illegal fishing.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries