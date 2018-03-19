Tanzania: Pension Funds Warned Over Misappropriation of Funds

Dodoma — THE Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Investments Committee, Mr Raphael Chegeni, has directed GEPF Management and Board of Directors to be keen over misappropriation and unnecessary spending of funds during the transition period to merge the pension funds.

Moreover, he ordered board and management to hand over all the needed key documents and accord the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) with full support for a smooth transition, to combine all the five social security funds into two come July 1, this year.

Mr Chegeni gave the directive as the committee was meeting with GEPF and they went through their performance report, 2016/17 audited report, investment policy, strategic plan and 2017/18 budget. "We wanted to know the status of GEPF as we are heading towards the transition period, as it has come to our attention that some staff have a feeling that the merger will have negative impact on them," he said.

Adding that "We have told the board of directors and management we want control of funds, unnecessary spending should be avoided, especially now and they should tell the members that all will be well, despite the government decision to join the pension funds."

He said the management has assured the staff that their employment contracts will be honoured apart from those with negative records. "They told us that GEPF is among the funds that do not have any pending benefit debts compared to other funds, that is why they were worried over the modalities and members benefits," he said.

Mr Chegeni insisted on the need to observe team work spirit especially under the new era and the competitive nature of fighting to recruit new members that was the order of the day